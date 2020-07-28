Time to report to the IRS: what to do if you have still not received a quarantine bailout from the government
If you haven’t received a quarantine financial assistance from the government but meet the criteria for accrual, then it is time to report the problem to the internal revenue service (IRS). About how to do it and what can be the reasons for the delay, told CNET.
To inform about the delay of payment by calling the tax office (below you will find telephone numbers by which you can do), but first try to perform one of the alternative steps that can expedite the receipt of payment.
The Congress is already in the final stages of discussions the second bailout package, so it’s time to close all issues related to the first.
How to report to IRS about the delay of payment
If you are confident that you meet the requirements to receive payments, you need to contact the IRS, if the following happened:
- Tracking tool Get My Payment reports that the IRS has carried out your payment a few weeks ago, but you didn’t get it.
- You received from the IRS a confirmation letter that your payment has been sent, but you don’t have the money.
- Do you think that you have accidentally thrown out your card or cheque payment.
- You suspect that someone has stolen your cheque or taken money under false pretenses.
- Now let’s look at the procedure for each of these cases.
You have received a confirmation letter but have not received the money
The IRS sends such letters 15 days after the payment has been sent, and some residents of the United States stated that he had received the letter, but the money never came.
To report the problem to the IRS in the telephone mode (number below), but this Agency does not explain how it handles such requests and how quickly you can get the money.
The IRS did not get you all the necessary information
If you filed the tax return for the 2018 or 2019 or received benefits, the IRS should automatically send you a check without the need of additional action on your part.
However, if you are a citizen or permanent resident of the United States, the gross income of which in 2019 amounted to less 12 $ 200 (or 24 $ 400 for a married couple) and you have not filed returns for 2018 or 2019, you may need to provide the IRS with additional information. Go to Non-Filers to find out what data you need to provide the tax office.
Tool Non-Filers will be available until October 15, and people who have registered to receive payment with it, get my check towards the end of the year.
Use the portal tracking IRS Get My Payment
Online portal the IRS Get My Payment designed specifically for tracking of your payments in connection with the coronavirus. As a rule, it should be specified, when will be (or has been) processed and sent your payment and in what form you should get it. If the tool Get My Payment gives you information you can’t understand, or informs you that your cheque has been sent and you have not received it, then you need to report noncompliance to the IRS.
Of tool Get My Payment the message “Need more information”
If the tool Get My Payment showed the date of payment, but you have still not received their money, this means that the IRS may require additional information. Check the tool again and if it says “Need more information”, it may mean that your check was returned because the post office failed to deliver it.
Once you see this message, the online tool will allow you to enter Bank details to receive payment directly into your Bank account. The IRS said if you do not provide information on his Bank account, the Agency will delay your payment until you receive the actual mailing address. Go to change of address on the IRS website to update your contact information.
You may throw a check or debit card in the trash
Four million people will receive their Federal payments are by cheque and a debit card, which is called Economic Impact of Payment Card. As reported by the IRS, this card comes to the recipient in the usual envelope on which the sender is a Money Network Cardholder Services.
Some people, taking this letter for advertising or fraud might have thrown away these letters. If you lost or threw away his map, the EIP service has a page with answers to frequently asked questions. There you can find information about how to act in case of loss or theft of the card. You can also call the number 800-240-8100 to request a replacement. It’s free.
The IRS sent your check on a closed account
Your check can be returned to the IRS if the Agency attempted to send a payment to a closed Bank account or a temporary debit card created for you tax service if you pay taxes last year. If your payment was returned to the IRS for this reason, the Agency will send your check to the current mailing address listed on your file.
The Federal government can intercept your payment
If you owe child support, the IRS can redirect your payment to cover this debt. Bureau of the fiscal service will send you a notification in the event of such a decision.
Someone stole a check from your mailbox or get your money fraudulently
If you have reason to believe that you are a victim of this Scam, the Federal trade Commission has a web site where you can report the theft of your money paid by the government.
If you’re worried about possible theft, you can sign up for the free service from the U.S. Postal service (USPS), and the Agency will send you photos of all emails sent to you, including cheques and cards.
How to call the IRS to check the status of your payment was sent
If you contact the IRS by phone, then give yourself plenty of time for conversation. Also, you should have important documents such as a copy of your last tax ID, and any letter from the IRS relating to quarantine payments, if you is received.
Within 15 days after sending your payment, the IRS must send you a letter with confirmation of payment. At the bottom of the letter listed a phone number at which you can call to get additional information: 800-919-9835.
In may, the IRS has added 3,500 telephone representatives to help Americans address potential problems regarding payments. The reference number IRS: 800-829-1040.
