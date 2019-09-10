Timothy removed a controversial clip receiving 1 million dislikes allowed
Russian rapper Timati, who calls himself the best friend of Putin and Kadyrov, under the pressure of public opinion has removed the controversial video for “Moscow”. Video recorded with a counterpart Body, set a record — he scored a million dislikes allowed on YouTube.
The indignation of the users caused a line of the song “don’t go to meetings and do not RUB game“, “slam Burger for the health Sobyanin,” and “the city that didn’t hold gay parades” performed by Timati. Him accuse that he has sold to the authorities and released the clip on the state order.
Timothy himself first responded to the criticism, assuring that he had not received the job money, and wrote a song in his heart. He also explained the meaning of the line about the meetings, stating that some of the participants get for street action money. “They are the curators, the organizers, who are all on salaries (who are all sponsors, not difficult to guess, think, you’re a smart guy)”, — wrote the contractor in Instagram.
Supported his colleague and Guf. But do not pay attention to public opinion, the rapper still failed. He has deleted the controversial clip, in order not to cause a wave of hatred. In the comments he said that did not put such purpose.
“To continue to cling to people for no reason not want it, and without me problems every enough. I don’t need this shit right, so, dear friends: delete that video, that would not continue this wave of negativity. Purpose to offend anyone was not”, — wrote to Timothy.
We will remind, on elections in 2018 in Russia Timothy was a confidant of Putin. He starred in the promotional video “Pochemu vote for Putin,” and not once supported the actions of the authorities in his compositions.
