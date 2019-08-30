Timothy Salama, Lily-rose Depp and Robert Pattinson in the first trailer for “King”
On the screens will again flare up the drama! The public presented the trailer for the long awaited ribbon David Michaud based on historical Chronicles of William Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, part 1, Henry IV, part 2” and “Henry V”.
Title role, Henry V, played by 23-year-old Timothy Salama, known for the film “Call me my name” (Call Me By Your Name). The actor embodies the image of the wayward Prince, who gets power after his father’s death and, of course, faced with the court intrigues associated with the struggle for the throne. Inherited his father is the tyrant leaves immersed in chaos and war the state of the young king has to interact with the world, which he earlier sought to avoid.
In the film, which is a project of Netflix, also starred Robert Pattinson (with Director Misho he already worked on the picture of the Rover (The Rover), Lily-rose Depp (in the role of the lover of the protagonist), Joel Edgerton and Ben Mendelsohn.
Premiere of the historical drama will be held in the framework of the Venice film festival (the film will be shown outside the competition program) on 2 September 2019. Premiere for a wide audience on the streaming service is scheduled for this fall.