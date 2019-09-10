Timothy Salame and Lily-rose Depp caught kissing
The assumption that 23-year-old Timothy Salame and 20-year-old Lily-rose Depp share not only a working relationship had in the last year. Paparazzi already caught the young actors for hugs and kisses, but for a while the media stopped to mention about them. And here are this weekend celebrity couple once again reminded everyone about yourself.
After Timothy and Lily-rose, introduced in Venice historical drama “the King”, he went to rest on Capri, where he enjoyed the sea walk on the yacht. Even in the sea actors could not escape the ubiquitous photographers, and maybe they even didn’t try. Whether the lovers are unable to control her emotions, or just let the paparazzi to capture passionate kisses, but the camera lenses got a lot of entertaining staff.
The emotion of these pictures have experienced not all. Some users in the Network agreed that looking at teenage kissing is just awkward, while others confidently stated that the conduct of Timothy and Lily-rose is nothing more than a PR campaign, and the third one is confused to discover that the actress is not representative of the LGBT community.
The actors met in June last year for the filming of “the King”, which Salame played Henry V, and Depp, Princess Catherine. In September, fans caught them on a date in new York, and in October the pair was caught kissing in the rain. Of reality star relationships we can only guess as to comment on his novel, Timothy and Lily-rose does not want.