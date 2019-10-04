Timothy Salame and Lily rose Depp on the red carpet premiere of “the King” in London
The young actors who played the Royal couple presented to the British film about their history.
On the eve of the 23-year-old Timothy Salame and 20-year-old Lily-rose Depp, daughter of johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, presented at the festival, the BFI London film “the King”, where they played a major role. The Prime Minister was organized in the Odeon cinema Luxe to the famous pedestrian square and Leicester square. On the red carpet, the young actors, who for several months is credited with romance, was released separately, one by one posing for photographers. Also came to the premiere of their colleagues in the film Tomasin Mackenzie and Joel Edgerton.
Timothy Salame on the London exit wearing a dark blue sweatshirt in the “mail” from sequins and beads, black trousers and patent high shoes. Lily-rose this evening was a gorgeous black and white floor-length dress with an open back and neckline and flounces on the chest. Strict “monastic” color may have been an allusion to the image of Catherine of Valois – the heroine, played by Lily-rose, long was educated in the monastery of Poissy. By the way, on the red carpet in new York, where the premiere was held a couple of days earlier, actors could not beat the outfits the essence of “the King.” The audience did not appreciate their simple, unremarkable suits. Apparently, the premiere in London was demanding more and more sense: after all, the young actors told the British history of their country.
But, in contrast to the exclusive London premiere, in new York, Timothy came to the fans with an unusual gift. The girls behind the fence, he suddenly started handing out donuts from a large paper bag. As it turned out, it was practically a trick on a dare. “Recently I asked: “Can Timothy come to the premiere with donuts?”, and he came!”, – said one of the fans in social networks.
“King” was favorably received by critics. On the website aggregator Rotten reviews Tomatous the film scored 79% favor reviewers. “This is a monumental historical drama, bringing together clever twists and a brutal, large-scale medieval battles with a refreshing lack of respect for the plays of Shakespeare, on which it is based,” noted critics.
The average viewer will see a limited screening in cinemas from October 11. On the streaming service Netflix the “King” will be broadcast from 1 November. The film will be released with an adult rating of R due to the use of profanity and a large number of scenes of cruelty and violence.