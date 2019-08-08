Tina admired figure in top and short shorts
For several weeks, Tina spends in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.
There is a popular singer met with the talented photographer who gave her a luxury photo shoot on the beach. These shots Carol regularly publishes in Instagram.
In recent photos the actress poses in a short sleeve top and shorts. Last like not all followers of Tina Karol. The Network has urged the star to abandon this “grandma’s linen”.
“Such a gentle way! Wanted to say a big thank you to the photographer who knows exactly what we want our Tinochka! Our gentle, the most beautiful and loved! I wish you a pleasant stay in America and come home, we miss you!”, “Remove the Granny panties already, fed up,” “God, it’s just one of my favorite photoshoots of Tina. In General, it is illegal to be so beautiful!” “Damn, too in the States. Beautiful pictures” comment the users.