Tina admired the luxurious outfit on the show “Dances with stars z”
October 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The singer made a splash in a bold way on the project.
Hosted the sixth live updated third edition of the project “Dances with stars z”, the leading of which is Tina together with Yuri Gorbunov.
As the topic of the show was “an Evening of films”, He appeared in the form of Mrs. Smith. She had on a tight black dress with thin spaghetti straps with a revealing neckline and high slit. She looked very sexy.
Not like always, Tina was hair: lush blonde style with curls.
Her showy outfit is complemented luxurious earrings and evening makeup without her favorite red lipstick.