Tina admired the vivid photo shoot in Antelope canyon
The new photoshoot singer was exclusively released in the magazine Viva!
Exclusive in the magazine Viva! released a new photoshoot of Tina Karol, which took place in the beautiful Antelope canyon in Arizona. In the pictures the singer demonstrates perfect form: perhaps every fan of the actress agrees that she is incredibly good. In red and white dresses that emphasize the ideal figure, Tina posed in one of the most beautiful places on the planet. The author of the photos was of Alina Simonenko.
In addition, in an interview with Viva! Tina Karol gave more information about the gala concert “Radwan history W Tnou Carol”, which is in full swing: “This project is about our traditions, about the wonder of Ukrainian Christmas – semi-religious, polyphonically, prostredny genre that abroad at Christmas-days are very popular. Such projects has not been done. And I believe “pokey giv traditions alive Krajina”. My goal is to remind Ukrainians about Christmas, about what is in our folklore: divination, wedrowki, carols, street hymns, Nativity scene, dancing, kutya, 12 meatless dishes. It is connected to culture, religion, traditions for future generations. How to make your dreams for Christmas, so they came true.”