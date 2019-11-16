Tina and adriana Lima came out in the same outfits with bare back
Tina Karol presented on the show “Tantsi z with a stars” his new song-Manifesto “Come to life”. In front of the audience she appeared in a brilliant dress style “fish tail” from the brand David Koma, which consisted of a sequin with a gradient from light green to grey, had long straight sleeves and a fully open back.
The singer used the beautiful simple earrings and Saint Laurent. Neat styling and makeup with an emphasis on the red lipstick completed her look.
Another beauty came out in the same dress model adriana Lima. Celebrity seductive posing in the same outfit at the party Harper ICONS Party in new York in September this year.
Dress Lima combined with a worn sock, embellished with sparkling rhinestones and diamond earrings-rings.
The hair she had let down, stabbing them behind the ears. Rich makeup smoky eyes added to her bow audacity.
As the first star and the second dress fit perfectly. They emphasize the sexy curves of figures Tina and Adriana.