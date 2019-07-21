Tina appeared in a candid pose

| July 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian singer Tina Karol continues to excite the imagination of subscribers of “hot“ images. In Instagram, the actress added a photo of one of his photo shoots in revealing outfits and at least a candid pose.

Тина Кароль предстала в откровенной позе

Star posing sitting with her legs on the bed, dressed in a black dress-mesh. One hip stars fully exposed, and the buttocks and Breasts — barely covers her transparent outfit.

Followers praised the photo, noting that this Carol is incredibly sexy:

“It’s hot. Extinguish the fire, immediately 🔥“, “How much passion 🔥“, “BLIND“, “Oslepitelno🔥Tina stop to shock us these photos🔥😍❤ this“, “Oh, wow🔥🔥🔥 Bawiti wabbit?😏“, “Oh,sit not bothering anyone and here you is, I’m already with a chair fell“, “Oh Goddess! Blinded soul is sinful. Tinochka you are the bomb!🔥💓😍“, — wrote online.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.