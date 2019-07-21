Tina appeared in a candid pose
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol continues to excite the imagination of subscribers of “hot“ images. In Instagram, the actress added a photo of one of his photo shoots in revealing outfits and at least a candid pose.
Star posing sitting with her legs on the bed, dressed in a black dress-mesh. One hip stars fully exposed, and the buttocks and Breasts — barely covers her transparent outfit.
Followers praised the photo, noting that this Carol is incredibly sexy:
“It’s hot. Extinguish the fire, immediately 🔥“, “How much passion 🔥“, “BLIND“, “Oslepitelno🔥Tina stop to shock us these photos🔥😍❤ this“, “Oh, wow🔥🔥🔥 Bawiti wabbit?😏“, “Oh,sit not bothering anyone and here you is, I’m already with a chair fell“, “Oh Goddess! Blinded soul is sinful. Tinochka you are the bomb!🔥💓😍“, — wrote online.