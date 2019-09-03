Tina appeared in a seductive manner
Famous Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, who recently caused a storm of emotions in the network as its striking new appearance and a very soulful performance, pleased its fans with new photo. The she put on his page in Instagram.
New photo shows taut stomach singer, sitting, leaning on the wall, in a white top and black pants. The singer also struck on the lips with bright red lipstick.
Netizens marveled at her new photos and left comments.
- Very stunning beautiful girl;
- Just a very lovely and beautiful girl. I’m insanely fascinated by your beauty and amazing talent;
- Waist omaygad. It’s incredibly easy;
- Very good photo;
- Again, the bra lost;
- Very beautiful;
- Well Tina. Now look at the photo and remember the Soviet postcard with a girl. At least the facial features in this photo are so similar;
- Waaay what kind of sex;
- Tina is very beautiful;
- Gorgeous;
- What kind of sex. You’re hot, however;
- A super photo, but, in my opinion, under this background have a different hairstyle, more daring. Something has to change;
- Don’t want to be Intrusive, but you’re so amazing.