Tina appeared with bright makeup and unusual shade of hair
Ukrainian pop diva Tina regularly publishes on page on Intagram pics that looked forward to her many millions of fans. Fans noticed that recently images of their pet becoming more open, and she gladly demonstrates her perfect shapes on camera. While subscribers are baffled and wonder what is behind such changes, Tina decided to pour oil on the fire and published a spectacular photo, causing controversy among fans.
Tina depicted in a portrait photo with bright makeup, with a focus on red lips of the singer. This color lipstick long been her trademark, in addition, the artist has even released a limited edition collection of cosmetics in your favorite shade.
But the attention of fans was attracted by the color of hair stars like, Tina was a blonde and did the painting in one of the trendy tech – Balaj. However, the opinions of fans were divided: some decided that a change of shade of hair – it’s just a play of light and blame the camera flash, while others believe that Tina wanted to change the usual image.
Disputes in the network caused and the image itself. Fans admired the makeup and appearance of the stars, and the other her bow didn’t hit the spot and they found a photo unsuccessful.
“Not the best photo, So beautiful!”, “Once too much in the pose and the image” “No, well, too good!”, “Hair color is not your”, “Tinosa made Balaj, probably”, “This photo is a bit not good”, “is Not only the color of the hair and make something not so: Tenochca was similar to the age Madam. Tina, you are a natural”, “the Queen!”, “Smart woman,” wrote a follower.