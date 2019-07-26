Tina bared her slender legs in a revealing outfit

July 26, 2019
Singer Tina Karol, which often shows a bright and imaginative concert dresses, enchanted the Network outright outfit.

On the fan page Karol in the Instagram photo came with the recent performances of the singer in Odessa. Karol came on the scene in a translucent dress color “metallic“ with a very high slit, revealing in public slender legs.

Members praised the image of Tina Karol and called it “bombeznaya“.

