Tina blasted the network’s more risqué pictures in a revealing outfit
November 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Seductive photos of the singer caused a storm of emotions in followers.
Recently Tina often pleases fans with new photos in Instagram. Pictures always get lots of likes and enthusiastic comments. However, footage from the new photo shoot that Tina shared this time, literally blew up the social network.
In the photo Carol is captured in a sexy satin dress on thin spaghetti straps, which emphasized every curve of the figure of the celebrity and drew attention to the elegant forms of the singer.
“Goddess”, “Tina, what are you doing to us? This is awesome”, “Incredibly sexy”, “Damn good”, “Keep my teeth” “Everything is perfect in the photo” — admired in review subscribers.