Tina boasted a slim figure

Ukrainian singer Tina Karol showed his fans a very stylish beach-ready look. She wore a white costume consisting of a top with long sleeves and short shorts. The outfit highlighted a perfect figure of a celebrity. Special attention was chained slender legs Carol, not once received compliments from subscribers, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.

Тина Кароль похвасталась стройной фигурой

By the way, the picture was taken on the sandy areas like the beach. It seems as if in the distance the sea, to which and directed by Tina Karol. The singer runs to the pond with open arms and flowing hair.

In review subscribers began to vigorously discuss new photo of Tina Karol. Many decided that the singer thus hinted that her life is getting better and she is “running” in a new direction.

“You’re so beautiful and confident! And I have no self esteem, the constant self-doubt…”, “get out” “No words I”, “Beautiful photo!”, “Waaaw! Incredible and charming” — write to the Network.

