Tina boasted its own garden
Singer Tina Karol, which for some time indulged fans with their spicy images, this time decided to show what she is hostess, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The singer manages not only to giving concerts, composing new songs and to appear in videos, but also to take care of the garden and a vegetable garden in her yard, which is located in the village zazimya, Kyiv region.
On the fan page stars in photoblog there was a video shot by Tina. In the video, the artist is showing off its fruit, shows peaches, grapes, and roses.
Fans admitted that in delight from the garden of Carol and their captures what the singer manages to find time for all this to care. “This is just the garden of Eden”, “the yummy and beauty”, “these fruits are super, and rose bushes are very well maintained, good Tinochka, mistress!”.