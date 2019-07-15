Tina boasted slender legs
Fans of the singer in awe.
Popular Ukrainian pop star Tina Karol has pleased fans of Frank frame, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Browser.
On his page in Instagram the 34-year-old star posted a photo where posing in a white mini-shorts that reveal her buttocks. And pumps accentuate shapely legs.
The frame was made at one of the beaches. In the picture Carol looks very happy.
Netizens have come in delight from her hot photos. But some found it too challenging.
“Tina G. what will happen next?” “Legs like Kendall, and pop like Tina,” wrote a follower.
