Tina fueled interest in a new clip spicy way
Fans of Tina Karol froze in anticipation — after all, soon to be released new clip of the singer on a song entitled “Sochi”. In the meantime, she is doing it in the network, attracts and seduces fans of “hot” footage from the video, which promises to be very Frank.
On his page on Instagram Tina published some hot photos from the shoot which showed her perfect figure in all its glory. After all, the artist posed in a one-piece swimsuit of white color. Note that spicy outfit of the original cut, and another interesting detail is the belt tied in the front.
Carol is depicted in a beautiful garden. On one of the photos she gently stroking the cheek of a snow-white sculpture, standing sideways to the camera.
Another shot, the singer poses full-face, but not looking into the lens, and thoughtfully off into the distance, her lips parted sensually.
The premiere of the clip “Wabbit” will take place on August 22.
Excited fans bathed the mud in an avalanche of admiring compliments, noting that already just don’t know how to live to premiere the video.
- This swimsuit was definitely made for you
- Girl, you look 18!!!
- What’s the skinny
- Want to be this sculpture , to me, Tina stroking her cheek
- Sekas
- KINDLED A FIRE IN THE APARTMENT
- Tina, what’s the secret to such a perfect figure and beauty?
- Tina G., I don’t know what to say, YOU JUST BAWITI-WEBITE
- Yes, in principle you already have “Babes” what else to expect from the clip??? Die huh?
- TSE bude bomb
- Kill
- Krasna our