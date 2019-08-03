Tina in red outfit posing on the ocean (video)
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol posed for the lens of photographer on the beach.
The official fan page of the Ukrainian singer Tina Karol in Instagram posted a video which depicted the singer posing in front of a photographer.
At some point, the singer could hardly resist not to fall from wave power.
“On a beach photo shoot in America, Tina Karol was nearly swept into the ocean suddenly appeared a wave!” – stated in the description.
Tina Karol was born on 25 January 1985.
In 2005, she took second place at the contest “New wave” and received a special award people’s artist of the USSR Alla Pugacheva.
In 2006, Tina Karol represented Ukraine at the international contest “Eurovision”, where he took seventh place.
