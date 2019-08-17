Tina Kandelaki was accused of sexual harassment singer Katy Perry (photos)

August 17, 2019
Тина Канделаки обвинила в сексуальных домогательствах певицу Кэти Перри (фото)

Following the model Josh Claws American singer Katy Perry was accused of sexual harassment Russian of Georgian origin TV presenter Tina Kandelaki.

43-year-old TV star wrote in the Telegram that can “add personal experience” the history of the Kloss. “I was once invited to a party with Katy Perry where she is, being pretty drunk, chose me as the object for the manifestation of his passion. Ina managed to fight back weight training were not in vain, and Katie instantly found himself a new victim (Oh the horror, again female) for kisses, hugs and dirty dancing,” — said Kandelaki. She also added that not surprised by the flood of memories of unhappy fans, who “carried it, and now, suddenly, I remembered the desecrated dignity.”

Kandelaki

34-year-old singer, is engaged to movie star Orlando bloom, the prosecution has not commented. Although friends Katie earlier acted in her defense, chiding Josh Kloss (who told Perry that the party has publicly exposed his genitals) in lies and slander.

