Tina Karol again surprised Network spicy photos
The singer surprised fans increasingly spicy photo shoot
Tina previously shunned Frank and provocative images, preferring the elegance and conciseness in the choice of outfits, but in recent times has changed dramatically. The star did not know – and she always pleases and delights fans of spicy photo shoots, showing on camera the exciting curves of the slender figure. The clothes the artist is less ( she even decided to film in their underwear!), rave reviews and more! So, a fresh picture Tina and I decided to combat the outright fans a candid way.
The singer poses in a short sleeve top and shorts, turning a little sideways to the camera. She lies in the recliner, delicately covering his face with his hand. Beach outfit highlighted the singer hips and a firm butt, and also allow to consider long and slender legs.
Fans stressed that their favorite in the next time has changed, and her photosets are much more frankly than usual. They were delighted with the chiseled figure of Tina, and even compared it to the Victoria’s Secret models.
“Perfect, incredibly beautiful!”, “It’s gorgeous!”, “Very beautiful! After the Vote happened some changes. Fell in love with?!”, “Very feminine!”, “Tina,what are you doing!”, “The figure is just unreal”, “Guys, that’s for sure Tina? Very beautiful (and sexy) photo!”, “So sexy tan, legs is generally a separate issue!”, “You’re a Victoria’s Secret angel?”, “Nice hips and ass!” did not get tired to admire the fans.