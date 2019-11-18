Tina Karol bobulova fans of Flirty photos

| November 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Tina announced their Grand performance in Kiev and delighted the army of fans a new song “Come to life” , which is available to listen to music on the Apple Music service. Artist in Instagram also revealed a new photo from inspired by the shining eyes and soft, slightly mischievous smile on his lips.

Тина Кароль побалова фанов кокетливым фото

Singer in a white cloud blouse is decorated with jewel earrings and a ring, however, as noted by many fans, it’s Tina makes them more beautiful.

Note that the song “Come to life” will also be presented in the framework of a spectacular Christmas show “from Ukraine, 20-ti!”. So, Carole will congratulate Ukraine with the new decade and will perform a mix of their old and new hits.

Ukrainian pop diva Flirty lowered one shoulder white shirt, revealing a delicate collarbone.

Netizens admire photos and bathe her in compliments. Fans of Carole noted that the singer captured the image of a Muse and is able to share the inspiration, to “recharge” them every.

  • Beautiful!
  • My Muse! Inspired by your wisdom, generosity and ability to be strong!
  • Well, look at you.
  • A very beautiful girl;
  • This is why idolatry is inherent;
  • Tina you are beautiful!
  • Gorgeous!
  • Too beautiful;
  • Most-the best! Favorite! Beautiful!
  • Unreal…

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr