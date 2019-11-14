Tina Karol delighted fans with a happy smile
Tina Shine every Sunday on the show dancing with the stars 2019 in mind-blowing outfits that pore over her fans. Each image is unique and unrepeatable. During the 12th edition of the project of the Ukrainian pop diva struck his reincarnation and she had returned to the way of eight a long time of the clip “Why I know.” But kept a live singer in a totally different Luke.
The star chose a long strapless dress lemon hue with a draped train from Toni Maticevski. By the way, the outfits of this brand can often be found on the stars of world renown: the eve of Lagorai, Jessica Chastain, Andie MacDowell and others.
As ornaments she has a preference for a luxurious necklace from Alexander McQueen and the stylish earrings-kafam from Yves Saint Laurent. Shoes – elegant silver sandals with thin straps. Makeup, with emphasis on the lips with the signature red lipstick in a rich hue.
Fans appreciated the Sunny image of a pop diva and bathed her in compliments. They also won a disarming smile happy star.
- How can you be so beautiful?
- Vogon-Inca
- Beauty
- Tinochka, you have such a smile!
- Neimovirna beautiful
- Smile just class
- Tinochka! You are a smart, beautiful….but the most beautiful in You, that sadness in his eyes ….You are strong
- The sun
- Or Garnier
- The glow of the sun resting