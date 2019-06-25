Tina Karol has demonstrated a passionate way
The singer posed in a red dress.
Ukrainian pop singer Tina Karol fascinated followers in Instagram a spectacular appearance, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lime.
On the personal page in social networks singer has posted a new photo, which poses in a red dress brand Louis Vuitton. Only for the first hour after the publication of the evaluated huskies more than 14 thousand users of the network.
New photo celebrity published without any comments. The picture shows Karol staring right into the lens.
Fans of the singer praised not only the image of the pop diva, but her appearance, the lack of colorful makeup.
“Charming woman,” “don’t break off,” “And say is not perfect…”, “Tina you are simply amazing beauty woman”, “Wow, impressive. Very,” said in the comments under the picture.
Some fans of the singer suspect that in this dress, the singer can grace the pages of fashion gloss. However, evidence for this yet.