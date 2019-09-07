Tina Karol has demonstrated a passionate way
Tina shared enough candid photo in white t-shirt and leopard skirt. It is worth saying that this blouse is very alluring fitted her Breasts. Many fans remained from these images, absolutely love it. Despite the fact that complements this bold look to Carol his trademark scarlet lipstick. Carol to the caption to the photo said that recently she had an interview and invited everyone to see it.
Fans left a lot of positive reviews:
Found in your interview with answers to many festering questions, especially regarding self-awareness and a sense of correctness that you create. You, however, as always, on time, like you know something💘
Very sincere interview. Tina, you have filled all space and I thought I was a girl-the interviewer is sitting and you turn to me personally. Immersed in your thoughts. Tina, you are full of wisdom, beauty and love. So I wanted to give you a hug🖤Miss
I see the sad eyes, I hear the joyful voice💔 Looked and just happy that you are. Be truly happy, cute❣I
Interview insanely inspiring, gain inspiration and confidence after watching, thank you so much❤it’s amazing
saw an interview at the first opportunity! which again proved your wisdom and re-rethink all 🙏🏻❤it’s amazing
the world was lucky that he has such ambitious beauty ♥ this is me! even not want to know how it would be different. inspired by new thoughts, new deeds and desires. before going to bed to watch this interview the most, to tomorrow morning to start your day.