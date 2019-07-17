Tina Karol has won over fans impeccable street style
Pop diva Tina Karol said recently that the number of subscribers in Instagram has hit the magic number of 1 million users. Fans of the actress are closely watching her life and happy to comment on fresh photos social networks. Recently, the artist indulges their spicy photo shoot in candid images as well as publishes fresh photos taken during her trip to the US. On the new photo Tina conquered fans flawless street style, showing how to wear on-trend animal print.
Star posing outside in a white sweater, oversized turtleneck and long skirt with a “leopard” print. The way she added dangling earrings with large stones.
Makeup Tina performed with emphasis on the lips, and cheekbones highlighted with blush. Beside Tina, you can see passers-by walking down the street.
Author foloseste became a photographer Alina Simonenko. She also left a comment under the post Tina. “Love this picture. Such a purely American street style,” wrote the girl.
Fans did not stay with the comments and also generously showered the star with compliments, noting her impeccable taste and style.
“Amazing”, “Flawless”, “Skirt class! Coloring the fur of a leopard” “how stylish!”, “Our babe”, “Ahhh, such beauty,” “God La Boheme”, “Incredible beauty!”, “A real lady”, “Tinka, this is some alien baby,” “Tina, are you even in clothes sexy. Maybe silly but true”, “Duzhe duzhe Garni, zacharova all bilshe I bilshe. Dyakuyu scho yea in us Taka Garna,” wrote commentators.