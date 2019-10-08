Tina Karol in a revealing gown split showed slender legs
Singer in a spectacular Luke threw a beautiful photo shoot.
On the seventh live update of the third season of the project “Tantsi z with a stars” Tina Karol showed a spectacular new outfit. The actress appeared in a black dress from the brand David Koma corset peplum which was embroidered with mirrored furniture and pearls, with a bold neckline, cutouts on the stomach and high juicy slit.
The outfit allowed the beauty to show your sexy bust and slender legs.
Tina dress combined with black stilettos. From decorations, the singer decided to give up this time. The emphasis on the hands was done in the most natural manicure.
Lush styling with hair and makeup with a sheer gloss on the lips completed her bold look.
This is Luka, He gave a beautiful photo shoot. Am I right the scene where Tina gets out of the car, but before these shows off seductive slender legs.