Tina Karol in the towel excited fans (photo)
October 22, 2019
Popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, who recently revealed racy photos, surprised new the.
The singer did not wait until Mario Testino will shoot her for the Towel Series, and photographed herself in a robe and turban out of a towel on his head.
Forgot Tina to wear and jewelry. Fans of this photo very much.
“Melted my heart”, “awesome”, “Smiley jaw dropped not found”, “Very much insanely beautiful”, “Tina, kill”, “As without red lipstick beautiful,” “Ahhh, what krasieva”, “what a twist!”, “Tina, where you can buy a ticket to such your photo shoot?! At least one eye to see”, — write fans.
Recall that Tina recently made her film debut, playing there for the burning brunette.
