Tina Karol paid tribute to the memory of the deceased husband, showing a touching picture
Popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has honored the memory of the deceased husband, with whom the singer shared a son Benjamin. On August 4, the late Eugene Ogira would have turned 39 years old.
On his page in Instagram in Stories Tina have released a short video and a photo collage in the garden, which is located on the property.
The picture depicts myself Carole on the background of roses and glades. In the caption, the singer touchingly wrote: “Today is your day. Happy birthday, darling.”
It is worth noting that now, Tina and her son Benjamin live in a mansion that was built by the husband of the star Yevgeny. It is therefore not surprising that the performer did a collage on the backdrop of a country house.
Note also the husband of singer died 28 April 2013 in a hospital in the capital. The cause of death was cancer.