Tina Karol paid tribute to the memory of the deceased husband, showing a touching picture

| August 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has honored the memory of the deceased husband, with whom the singer shared a son Benjamin. On August 4, the late Eugene Ogira would have turned 39 years old.

Тина Кароль почтила память умершего мужа, показав трогательный снимок

On his page in Instagram in Stories Tina have released a short video and a photo collage in the garden, which is located on the property.

The picture depicts myself Carole on the background of roses and glades. In the caption, the singer touchingly wrote: “Today is your day. Happy birthday, darling.”

It is worth noting that now, Tina and her son Benjamin live in a mansion that was built by the husband of the star Yevgeny. It is therefore not surprising that the performer did a collage on the backdrop of a country house.

Note also the husband of singer died 28 April 2013 in a hospital in the capital. The cause of death was cancer.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.