Tina Karol primerli dress from Dolce & Gabbana with open neckline

| July 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Tina boasted in Instagram your new look. This time he turned gentle and effective.

The photo captures the singer in blue with a slight sheen dress from Dolce & Gabbana with a sexy plunging neckline and lace full length dress.

The outfit Tina had completed her favorite hairstyle with a side parting, makeup with emphasis on the red lipstick and simple earrings.

