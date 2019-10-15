Tina Karol sang in Britain a song about Ukraine
The actress spoke in support of the Ukrainian University in London
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol sang Patriotic Ukrainian song in the heart of London than shocked not only the British, but also their fellow citizens. The actress recently took part in the event is Black Tie Fundraising Dinner and Silent Auction at Westminster Church house in London. In the social network Instagram has published several video demonstration of the Ukrainian artist.
The video shows that Tina sings the song “Ukraine – TSE ti”, and also said: “Glory to Ukraine!”.
“Tina spoke at Church House Westminster, to Black Tie Fundraising Dinner and Silent Auction in support of the Ukrainian Catholic University,” reads the caption to the video.
Tina Karol sings a Patriotic song in the UK (video: instagram.com/_fantina)
Fans felt that the performance of Ukrainian songs in other countries – it’s very touching.