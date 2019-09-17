Tina Karol shocked by a Frank recognition
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol stunned by the confession that wanted to commit suicide.
The celebrity has shared details in an interview to the program “Life of famous people” on TV channel “1+1”.
In 2013, the husband of Carol Eugene Ogier died suddenly from stomach cancer. Tina did not give up and continued to work hard for myself and young son Benjamin.
“When her husband was suicidal thoughts and mood,” frankly told Tina.
According to Carol, everyone in life has his own place, his own mission. The star believed that simply do not have the right to take his own life.
“My son is my main mission,” shared the singer.
Now the star is seen with a 10-year-old Benjamin, not so much. The boy is studying in London, so Carol tries to ride to son at the first opportunity.
“Venja — copy of his father. In nature, behavior, facial features. I always see your husband in front of him. They are so similar that sometimes the heart aches. Difficult, but I am proud and happy,” said Tina.
Carol was advised to find their place and business, which brings pleasure to not think about the bad.
“If you feel that you have something pressing, you run. Because it’s a waste of your life. She’s the one” — summed up the celebrity.