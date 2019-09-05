Tina Karol show spicy stills from the video for “Wabbit”
Tina continues to conquer the whole army of new fans of spicy shots from their recent video for the song “Wabbit”. Note that the song and video almost immediately became a hit. At the moment, the clip has collected more than 2.1 million views. The new Ukrainian-language song Karol presented at the end of August.
In this new video Tina Karol appears in a series of very seductive images. For example, in a fitted tracksuit crimson hue, brilliant mini-dress in colors. However, the “key” image is of course the original cut of the swimsuit, where the singer basked under the warm rays of the sun by the pool.
Swimsuit on thin spaghetti straps studded with sequins. It is decorated with fancy panties-handkerchief. Looks like this item beach wardrobe is very original. In the photos He once again basked in the pool, among the deck stripes.
Tina Karol — Wabbit
Fans of the singer were thrilled from her new photo-collage:
- “Well, what can say? Bomb”
- “What are you doing? Don’t break me, please heart it’s too krasiiivo”
- “Well, diamonds are the diamond”
- “Seduced us”
- “I want to be this pool”
- “The pose you’re gone)”
- “Perfect”
- “Goddess! Simply the best in the world”