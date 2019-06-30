Tina Karol showed 10-year-old son, a student in the UK

Singer Tina Karol has posted Instagram photos of her son Benjamin in a school suit. 10-year-old boy studying in the UK and rarely sees mom.

Tina Karol is a frequent contributor to the social network photos and videos of the son, and this time the singer has shared with fans the baby in a cap with the logo of his school, a tie and with a sincere smile on her face. The actress signed a photo: “Last day of school,” and members noted that the son just like him.

Husband of Tina Karol and his father Benjamin Eugene Ogier died of stomach cancer in 2013. The singer is very grieved at the death of wife and dedicated his album “Remember”.

