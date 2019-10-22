Tina Karol showed a bold on dancing with the stars 2019
Tina Karol won the fame of style icons, and the title confirms it every time with every appearance on screen or social events. Every Sunday she shines in a mind-blowing images on the project dancing with the stars 2019. In the ninth edition, which took place on 20 October, the star appeared in the Studio in a spicy scarlet dress with a high slit.
Ukrainian pop diva decided to flirt on camera and playfully posed, flashing a slender stalk, and then flashing in the context of a luxurious outfit. Asymmetric top with one shoulder and a bold line neckline added even more allure to the horn of stars. Waist singer said thin fabric belt to match the dress.
Tina completed the image of a graceful necklace and shoes with open toe high heels. Makeup is traditionally expressive with red lips and beautifully laid in perfectly neat curls hair.
To resist the seductive singer fans was difficult, so they expressed their delight under the post star.
- Beauty
- Roska, as always
- TNA Yak always Garnier
- Here is the Goddess!
- Whoa TNA!
- Wild lioness
- Chic
- Wow, gorgeous just the bomb
- Very best
- Lady in red
- Fire