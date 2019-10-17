Tina Karol showed a luxurious evening look
Tina never ceases to amaze fans with her beauty and bright new look, which the singer demonstrated at the time already the 8th show dancing with the stars 2019 (passed October 13).
Recall that Carole is leading the project. From ether to ether it shows a new evening dresses, which will be extremely difficult to choose the best. During the 8th live broadcast, He shone in the dress of fuchsia color with a captivating décolleté.
So, in front of cameras, He appeared in a slinky evening gown with thin spaghetti straps. The highlight of the outfit — high slit to mid-thigh, which is almost in the center of the skirt. It is also difficult to take his eyes off the cleavage of the performer, which is also accented by a deep incision.
A vivid image of the singer complement sandals, richly decorated with sequins. And silver jewelry in form of earrings, necklaces and jewelry for the hand.
However, new photos of Carol decided to accompany information about dancing with the stars, and about their upcoming performances.
“Waiting for You 22, 23, 24 December in the Sports Palace for the gala concert “Radwan history W Tnou Carol”. Will all be!” — calls on the performer.
Fans of Carole came to the incredible enthusiasm from her new photo. And literally showered the singer with enthusiastic comments:
- “My Barbie doll”
- “Why are you so beautiful? mmmm?”
- “Gorgeous”
- “Unreal beauty”
- “Pretty,like the way”
- “Incredibly beautiful, my eyes are happy”
- “Yak clean the elastic scra, I wonder if you can smell the Yak won Prime of ripit, TSE spravzhnya beauty”
- “Hooray ,we waited. Incredibly beautiful”