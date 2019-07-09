Tina Karol showed a novelty from your closet
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol is a favorite of millions of music lovers. However, not only an amazing voice actress and her sensual songs win fans. Tina Karol affects their everyday and stage images.
Recently the pop diva of domestic show-business have shown a novelty in her wardrobe – a blue dress from legendary brand Dolce & Gabbana. The stylish image of Tina Karol performed at the festival in Belarus.
However, this is not the only new thing in the wardrobe of seductive actress. In the network 34-year-old Tina Karol showed a striking summer look. In front of the camera she posed in the Nude top and fitted MIDI skirt with on-trend animal print. Normal Tina picked up the white sneakers. Evening summer look emphasized the perfect shape of a star.
Spectacular photo of the famous Ukrainian made during a trip to the US. Posed a fragile Tina in the background of a silver van with a signal that says “Stop”.