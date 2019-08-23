Tina Karol showed a video of the rehearsal of the concert on Independence Day
The singer will perform during the March of Dignity in Kyiv
In Kiev is in full swing in preparation for the solemn events in honor of independence Day of Ukraine celebrated on August 24. This year I decided to abandon the traditional parade on Khreshchatyk, but instead will be a March of Dignity. Have already appeared the first photos of the rehearsal of the event, the Directors of which were Alan Badoev and Elena Kolyadenko. But the honour of performing the anthem of Ukraine went to the popular singer Tina Karol.
This was reported by PR-Manager of artist Pavel Orlov in Facebook, and later Tina showed a video of the rehearsal performances in stories associated with your Instagram account.
“I am very happy to be in this historic moment with you, Vladimir Zelensky. Sound, inspire, be proud of our President and country,” wrote Carol.
Video: Tina rehearses the national anthem of Ukraine (instagram.com/fantina__)
She also added, “the Neighbors are happy”, giving to understand that the rehearsal took place at her home.
In “March of Dignity” will take part in the pride of the country: representatives of various Ukrainian troops, ATO veterans, teachers, athletes, physicians, volunteers, diplomats, and, of course, the pride of Ukraine — the children.
“We moved away from the idea of expensive, large-scale scenery, shifting the emphasis to people – their actions, history and destiny, which needs to know the whole country. The most expensive Independence Day is people – our talented compatriots”, – said the Director Alan Badoev.
Recall that on independence Day, 2019 the government has not planned to carry out standard military parade, and it will be a “March of Dignity”. The celebration will be attended by the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, who will deliver a speech. Also in the events will participate in five orchestras, 18 pianists and folk artists of Ukraine, soloist of the band ONUKA Nata zhyzhchenko will sing during the procession.