Tina Karol showed his luxury home

| October 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian pop star Tina Karol had a tour of his estate.

Тина Кароль показала своё роскошное жилище

Tina lives in a luxury house near Kiev. Guests she meet home helpers from the Philippines. Artist mansion is set in 20 acres of land. In the yard she has a garden column and outside shower. In the house gym.

The house of your dreams Tina settled herself. She even had to understand the intricacies of water supply.

The singer has a huge bedroom for the whole floor.

“It’s a room without overshadowing and walls. There’s a piano and my bed,” said the singer.

Тина Кароль показала своё роскошное жилище

Тина Кароль показала своё роскошное жилище

Тина Кароль показала своё роскошное жилище

Тина Кароль показала своё роскошное жилище

Тина Кароль показала своё роскошное жилище

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr