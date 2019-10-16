Tina Karol showed his luxury home
Ukrainian pop star Tina Karol had a tour of his estate.
Tina lives in a luxury house near Kiev. Guests she meet home helpers from the Philippines. Artist mansion is set in 20 acres of land. In the yard she has a garden column and outside shower. In the house gym.
The house of your dreams Tina settled herself. She even had to understand the intricacies of water supply.
The singer has a huge bedroom for the whole floor.
“It’s a room without overshadowing and walls. There’s a piano and my bed,” said the singer.