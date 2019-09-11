Tina Karol showed in detail their way for the third broadcast of “Dancing with the stars 2019”
Tina Karol, who now combines her singing career and leading the project “Dancing with the stars 2019”, the air on the air striking in dazzling outfits. For example, in the second edition of the show, she appeared in a dress with an extreme plunging neckline and sheer mesh skirt is embroidered with large mirrored sequins. This Sunday, September 8, she turned the head of no less luxurious and spicy outfit.
Pop diva captivated the chic lace gown with a long train that mimic the smooth curves of her figure. Extreme neck to waist emphasized the neckline, allowing to admire the elegant bust of the singer.
Your way Tina complements the original accessories in a traditional style. Elegant bracelet with like embroidered floral pattern in Ukrainian style, ring with tribal-inspired pattern and a small, elegant earrings, which perfectly completed the kit. Makeup Tina traditionally preferred to focus on red lips.