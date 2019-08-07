Tina Karol showed passion and tenderness in a single shot
Tina Karol daily throws his fans food for discussions – juicy and sensual photos with a hint of seduction that literally make her fans breathless. Pop diva tried on the role of a seductive and seksapilnaya girls and similar, has no plans to part with it. Under each new picture almost immediately after publication accumulates a huge number of flattering comments from subscribers of the stars who are willing to study every detail of the image your pet.
The new monochrome photo in Instagram Tina appeared before the eyes of the fans and mesh knit dress. Coquettishly, she bared one shoulder and simultaneously lifted the hem of the dress, elegantly holding his hand on the leg.
The singer took a sexy pose, slightly tilting the head back in bliss, eyes closed. Her hair streamed over her shoulders and reach the waist. She sits on the edge of the bed barefoot, toes touching the floor.
The provocative immediately appreciated by fans of the pop diva, who have become accustomed to see her in the seductive images, but every time I struggle to find words to describe my admiration.
- Muse
- And to whom will all your passion and tenderness?
- Temptress
- Shikarno photo
- Eyes charm!
- Goddess!
- Great
- Nepravishta love!
- Stunning
- Hot! Tina, put out the fire
- Tin, you’re driving us crazy
- Girl tigress
- Beauty
- Our sexy mother
- You are a beautiful sexy mother