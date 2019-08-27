Tina Karol showed the grown son and talked about the secrets training (video)
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, who was struck by his outfit during the March for Dignity on 24 August, boasted grown up son Benjamin, and told how he brings up.
Secrets of parenting the singer revealed in the program “snidanok z 1+1”.
She noted that his son spent all summer with her, but soon again will go to London to school. The singer stressed that she does not support the rejection of school uniforms. According to her, Benjamin is wearing a uniform and it helps him to focus on school.
Tina also praised son, who does well, and noted that he has “no borders” — the boy feels great in any country.
The main principle of the education of the child, according to Tina Karol — all to explain. She stressed that the shouts do not help, only motivation and explanation.
Remembered the singer, and a funny story. “I said, “do Not eat a lot, you’ll be stew”. And we have a joke about stew. And then ask: “do You know what stew?” And he says: “Dessert.” He really didn’t know what it is”, — said Tina, adding that children sometimes just do not understand what is required of them.
We will remind, earlier a fan of Tina Karol show an unusual portrait of the singer with his son.
