Tina Karol struck the perfect waistline in a bright dress
July 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The favorite of the audience in recent times noticeably thinner, according to the fans
Tina continues to publish atmospheric photos from recent photoshoots in his blog, Instagram, charming fans with her perfect figure. That singer is at the peak of physical form, members were able to see the recent pictures of the singer, made in USA, which Tina posed in ultrashort shorts and top. And now, Tina has published a new picture in a red dress, which showed such a thin waist that fans are unable to believe in its reality. In the review they noted that Karol has reached the limit of perfection has become so thin, which was never during his career.
- Klassss
- Can I have a waist, please?
- You blinded me just as the sun that shines in the eyes…
- I love these photos,the last time I taaay…
- Slim what. Unreal beautiful
- My Queen
- Oh, how skinny I will feed you
- what figureure of aaaoaoa
- Apple of my eye charm
- what juliaaaa, girl, your father isn’t Karl Lagerfeld where he got this model??