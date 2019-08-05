Tina Karol surprised expression
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has revealed a new photo on his Instagram, and fans think the version of his appearance.
Dan Balan and Tina Karol is one of the most talked about couples of the Ukrainian show business after they appeared together in the coaching chairs 9 season of the vocal show “voice of the country” on channel 1+1. Moldovan singer and Ukrainian pop diva so actively flirted and flirted with each other that fans left no doubt about their feelings. Many believed that behind the scenes the stars of the novel, and discussed this topic in social networks.
By the way, to this day do not cease talking on this intriguing subject. Tina Karol continue to ask for Dan Balan.
2 Aug Tina Karol has published in his Instagram a new photo. It’s a pop star, depicted in an unusual way. Often in your profile, the singer is divided mainly cute pictures, footage from photo shoots or stories published video from everyday life. On the new photo, fans got to see an unexpected emotion of anger on the face of Tina.
Some began to wonder, where did these changes: “When I remembered Dracula”, “When I saw Dana on the other.”