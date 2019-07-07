Tina Karol was fascinated by the natural beauty

On the page of the fan club of the Ukrainian singer Tina Karol posted a photo of the actress in which she is depicted without makeup.

“Everything great” — wrote in the post the creators of the group on behalf of Tina.

Тина Кароль очаровала естественной красотой

Apparently, the smiling star was photographed in the car. Of jewellery in Karol ears are small and neat earrings.

In the comments people took the singer. Some wrote that Tina is beautiful without makeup.

“For me You are the most beautiful girl. So there is and will be. Respect, Adore,” wrote one of the fans.

However, others were very different opinions about Tina:

“What a terrible”, “I’m in my almost 40 look better”, “is Not the best photo posted”, “Busia, bags need podobrat!! Need to sleep and not to worry”, “the last sheet, that’s what plaster does to people”, “Ugly”, “Awful”.

