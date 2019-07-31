Tina Karol won at home way, and a nice look
July 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The last time Tina simply amazed and stunned their fans with sensual and candid shots, which poses in racy outfits and seductive poses. However, the artist apparently decided to dilute these hot shots and the new photo appeared in a very different way — a gentle and kind home.
The singer posted a cute frame, which it captured in voluminous white sweater. Tina clasped her hands together and pressed them to my face and sweet looking directly into the lens.
As usual, the 34-year-old star left no signatures on photos.
Subscribers really liked this delicate and feminine frame and they bathed Carol in a warm and sincere comments.
- Polar bear
- Ground, tender and sweet
- So fragile and delicate. Such a treasure should be protected like a crystal vase
- Milashka
- This girl straight
- Nice. I want to hug
- Minunata! You are so cute! Our love
- Gentle
- Magically
- Cutie
- Tanya, girl, kitten!
- It makes me like you more…
- All photos are clearly delicate and at the same time, sex, love, aerobatics. you’re an angel
Loading...