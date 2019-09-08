Tina Karol won the network of the sensual
Of popularity Tina decided on an unusual act in support of the new video for the song “Wabbit,” writes the Chronicle.info with reference to akcenty.com.ua.
The singer decided to stroll along the promenade, almost in a negligee, posting a photo in his Instagram.
Recently 34-year-old Tina Karol has become more popular in Ukraine. She opened new horizons, becoming more and leading. What Carole sang hypnosis for Ukraine during the Independence Day. The number of subscribers in social networks began to grow, and the artist is trying to ride this unprecedented wave of popularity.
The song “Wabbit” was announced last summer, so fans of Carol long awaited release of this song. Released the video was appreciated; he received a lot of rave reviews. In order to extend the discussion, the singer decided to show rather provocative photo shoot, before the camera lens in a very unusual way.
In the photos, the star walks along the promenade in a light dress of delicate color more like a nightgown. While Tina is completely bare, but her hair was done in a “negligent” hairstyle and face marks bright makeup. The singer came in a mysterious, excited girl that her fans immediately appreciated. Many noted the sensuality of the image and the complete lack of vulgarity despite the rather revealing outfit. This can be considered not only a compliment but also a higher degree of adoration, with which the artist has faced in recent times.
“The most beautiful”, “Marshmallow”, “the little Mermaid”, “Just warmed me this photo. So tender and sexy”, “Very calm picture and unrealistic tender Tina”, “no words”, “Beauty unearthly”, “Tina, you’re simply the best”, “Perfect taste, the blossoming of forces,” wrote the Ukrainians in the comments to sense the image of Tina Karol.