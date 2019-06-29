Tina Kunaki and Vincent Cassel daughter on vacation in Malibu
While the network actively discussing a clip of Pink Noise, in which 22-year-old Tina Kuniaki starred, being pregnant, the model itself along with the 52-year-old husband Vincent Cassel and their daughter Amazoni resting in California. Today the network has pictures of the paparazzi made the Kristys restaurant in Malibu.
Celebrities had lunch with friends and then went for a walk and looked in a flower shop.
Recall that on the novel of Vincent Cassel and model Tina Kuniaki became known in the summer of 2015. A couple vacationing together in Ibiza: then my beloved did not hide their feelings and are willing to post in the social network joint photos.
24 Aug 2018 Vincent and Tina were married, and in January of this year, the model confirmed that waiting for the firstborn. The daughter of celebrities born on April 19. And two months later Tina arrived in Cannes to attend an annual film festival.