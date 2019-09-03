Tina Kunaki and Vincent Cassel on a walk with daughter Amazoni in Venice
A few days ago, 52-year-old Vincent Cassel and 22-year-old Tina Kunaki profits at the annual Venice film festival in Italy. A stellar parents took four-month-old daughter of Amazon.
On the eve of Vincent and Tina with baby was spotted at the exit of his hotel, situated in a quiet location directly on the beach island of Lido. The paparazzi photographed the spouses on the pier when they got in a water taxi. Vincent, dressed in light trousers, dark blue shirt and terracotta cap, carrying a sling Amazon and hid her face from paparazzi under a big hat.
Near Kassel, was Tina, a young mom chose to walk easy casual style consisting of white sweatshirts and jeans with a high waist.
Recall that in the framework of the 76th Venice film festival Tina Kuniaki, and Vincent Cassel appeared together at premierelectric drama Roman Polanski’s “an officer and a spy” (J accuse, or An Officer and a Spy). The next day Kassel has introduced a new version of “Irreversibility” (Irréversible) with his participation.
Interestingly, at the premiere of Kassel met his former lover and mother of his daughters Monica Bellucci— actors have played together in the film directed by Gaspar noé. Vincent and Monica met in 1996 on the set of the film “the Apartment” (L’appartement). Together Cassel and Bellucci lived for 14 years, but in 2013 suddenly broke up, but managed to maintain friendly relations.