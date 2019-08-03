Tina Kuniaki covered Network touching pictures with her husband
Tina Kunaki and Vincent Cassel recently went on vacation. Couple enjoying holiday in Bali, but tries not to flaunt it. Visit Vincent has not yet appeared frames with wife. Tina did not resist to not show shared a happy selfie, where Kassel gently kisses her on the cheek. Since beauty also left followers with no content.
But a few hours ago in her stories, a whole bunch together. There is a variety of pictures from the beginning of their relationship, with the outputs of the light travel, there is the video from the current holiday… But the most important thing on each one – a couple just glowing with happiness! The latest Tina signed “I love you”.
By the way, the pair never showed the world his daughter, who was born this spring. Though fans are constantly asking the stars to finally show them Amazon. But the star mom – moms, too. And therefore try to protect their children from undue attention and comments from the detractors. So Tina can understand. Although most followers of a pair of very loyal, they just love stars and always glad to fill a nice review.
Recently their opinions about Vincent expressed and his ex-wife – Monica Bellucci. The actress posed for the famous French gloss, where it appeared in candid photography and has had at least a Frank interview. She said that the reason for the separation from her husband was not the absence of feelings. Especially as the initiator of the divorce was herself. Sometimes you break up, not because the feelings faded, but because there is simply no other way – sure, Monica.
My sudden breakup with Nicholas Lefevre, who thundered like a bolt from the blue, she also commented. But only with a couple of jokes without saying anything specific. The actress, however, has hinted that she is not free.